Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3Mln Reward For Killing Trump

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 21st January 2020 | 05:07 PM

Iranian Lawmaker Offers $3Mln Reward for Killing Trump

Ahmad Hamzeh, an Iranian parliament member from the southeastern city of Kerman, on Tuesday announced a $3 million reward to anyone who kills US President Donald Trump

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2020) Ahmad Hamzeh, an Iranian parliament member from the southeastern city of Kerman, on Tuesday announced a $3 million reward to anyone who kills US President Donald Trump.

"On behalf of the Kerman's people, anyone who kills Trump will receive a $3 million reward," Hamzeh told the parliament, as quoted by the ISNA news agency.

Kerman is the hometown of Qasem Soleimani, the commander of the Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' elite Quds force who was killed in a US drone strike near Iraq's Baghdad International Airport in early January. Washington has accused Soleimani of being responsible for alleged secret military operations across the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.

The assassination provoked outrage among Iran's leadership, while thousands of Iranians mourned the death of the slain military leader.

