MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2022) Examination of the body of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini, who died in police custody after being detained for not wearing hijab, has revealed no signs of violence by Iran's morality police, Iranian lawmaker Mohammad Saleh said on Wednesday.

"According to official conclusions of forensic experts and examination of the body, there are no signs of beatings, injuries or fractures in various parts of the body of Ms. Amini," Saleh, who heads the Iranian parliament's commission on internal affairs of the country and councils, was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

On September 13, Amini was detained by Iran's controversial morality police in Tehran for wearing an "improper" hijab, an offense punishable by prison. The woman was sent to one of the centers belonging to the police department and military intelligence for an explanatory conversation.

In the center, Amini had a heart attack, after which she was immediately taken to a nearby hospital. Three days later, on September 16, the young woman passed away.

Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, suggesting that law enforcement officers had beaten her on the head. People in different cities of the country launched a series of mass protests. Moreover, some Iranian women published videos on social media that showed them cutting their hair, as well as burning hijabs and rusari kerchiefs, which they are obliged to wear on their heads.

On September 17, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi ordered a special investigation into the case and expressed condolences to Amini's family.