Published December 09, 2022

Iranian Lawmaker Says Parliament Will Not Review Law on Compulsory Hijab Wearing

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) The Iranian parliament did not and will not review the hijab mandate as nothing currently necessitates a change in the legislation, member of parliament Behzad Rahimi said on Friday.

"This issue of changing the law on hijab wearing was not discussed at a parliamentary meeting and special commissions. There is no need for this discussion, and the parliament will not consider these issues ... There also was no need for us to approve the law on hijab," Rahimi was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Mehr.

Last week, Iranian Attorney-General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said that the national parliament was reviewing a law which required women to cover their heads and caused more than two months of violent protests after the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

In September, a wave of protests broke out throughout Iran as Amini died in police custody after having been arrested by the controversial morality police for wearing a hijab improperly. Some Iranians suspect she could have been beaten to death by police officers. Government officials have denied all allegations, stating that Amini suffered a heart attack.

The Iranian authorities accuse the US and Israel of supporting the riots with a view to overthrowing the government. Rioters systematically attack state security forces, including the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Tehran said.

