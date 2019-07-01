UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Lawmaker Says Too Early To Assess Effectiveness Of EU Trade Mechanism

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 09:07 PM

Iranian Lawmaker Says Too Early to Assess Effectiveness of EU Trade Mechanism

The first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, told Sputnik on Monday that it was too early to assess whether INSTEX, a mechanism created by the European Union to facilitate trade with Iran amid US sanctions, would be effective

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament, Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, told Sputnik on Monday that it was too early to assess whether INSTEX, a mechanism created by the European Union to facilitate trade with Iran amid US sanctions, would be effective.

The European Union said last week that INSTEX was now operational and that its first transactions were being processed. The mechanism is available to all EU members and will soon be accessible to economic operators from other countries. The move has been widely seen as an attempt to keep Tehran in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear agreement, after the United States withdrew from the accord and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran.

"It is too early to say whether this [INSTEX] mechanism is effective or not.

We still have to wait for them to fully provide us with this mechanism, and then we will see whether it is good or not," Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian added that if the other party did not fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA, then Iran would also remove its obligations under the deal.

On May 8, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the JCPOA, giving the other nuclear deal signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union 60 days to save the nuclear accord by facilitating oil exports and trade.

Earlier on Monday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano said that Iran had surpassed its 300 kilogram (661 pound) limit of uranium enriched up to 3.67 percent.

Related Topics

Exports Iran Russia China Parliament Nuclear France European Union Oil Germany Tehran United Kingdom United States May 2015 All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Mengal lauds govt's promise for proper legislation ..

23 seconds ago

Amal Al Qubaisi highlights importance of Gulf regi ..

8 minutes ago

Mossad Chief Blames Iran for Attacks on Oil Facili ..

24 seconds ago

901 professional beggars arrested in Rawalpindi

26 seconds ago

Non-resident deposits in UAE banking system exceed ..

8 minutes ago

Ring Road project imperative to change face of Raw ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.