Iranian Lawmaker Says Too Early to Assess Effectiveness of EU Trade Mechanism

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2019) The first deputy speaker of the Iranian parliament , Dr. Masoud Pezeshkian, told Sputnik on Monday that it was too early to assess whether INSTEX, a mechanism created by the European Union to facilitate trade with Iran amid US sanctions, would be effective.

The European Union said last week that INSTEX was now operational and that its first transactions were being processed. The mechanism is available to all EU members and will soon be accessible to economic operators from other countries. The move has been widely seen as an attempt to keep Tehran in the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear agreement, after the United States withdrew from the accord and reinstated wide-ranging sanctions on Tehran.

"It is too early to say whether this [INSTEX] mechanism is effective or not.

We still have to wait for them to fully provide us with this mechanism, and then we will see whether it is good or not," Pezeshkian said.

Pezeshkian added that if the other party did not fulfill its obligations under the JCPOA, then Iran would also remove its obligations under the deal.

On May 8, Tehran announced its decision to suspend some of its obligations under the JCPOA, giving the other nuclear deal signatories France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, China and the European Union 60 days to save the nuclear accord by facilitating oil exports and trade.

Earlier on Monday, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Yukiya Amano said that Iran had surpassed its 300 kilogram (661 pound) limit of uranium enriched up to 3.67 percent.