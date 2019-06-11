UrduPoint.com
Iranian Lawmaker Slams UK Embassy For Backing Opposition In Breach Of Host Country's Rules

Iranian Lawmaker Slams UK Embassy for Backing Opposition in Breach of Host Country's Rules

Iranian lawmaker Nasrollah Pezhmanfar accused on Tuesday the UK embassy in the country of taking sides with Iranian opposition and interfering in Iran's internal affairs, actions that go against the standards set by the host country

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) Iranian lawmaker Nasrollah Pezhmanfar accused on Tuesday the UK embassy in the country of taking sides with Iranian opposition and interfering in Iran's internal affairs, actions that go against the standards set by the host country.

"Embassies have turned into a totally political center with the approach of meddling in Islamic Republic's internal affairs. The UK embassy has supported opposition groups and is in contact with them," Pezhmanfar said, as quoted by the Mehr news agency.

The lawmaker also criticized the Iranian Foreign Ministry for ignoring this issue.

"Embassies can hold a series of ceremonies such as national and religious events, but their measures should be in line with rules and regulations of the host country," he stressed.

Pezhmanfar also claimed that the UK embassy had played a major role in the 2009 political unrest in Iran that erupted following the re-election of the country's then-president, Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

