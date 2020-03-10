UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Lawmaker Zohreh Elahian Recovering From COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 10th March 2020 | 11:10 PM

Iranian Lawmaker Zohreh Elahian Recovering From COVID-19 - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Recently elected Tehran representative Zohreh Elahian, who was previously reported to have been afflicted with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has started to recover, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Elahian, who is a physician herself, was hospitalized on Thursday but was discharged as soon as her condition improved.

Last Saturday, another newly elected lawmaker representing Tehran, Fatemeh Rahbar, died from COVID-19.

On February 28, the country's parliament decided to suspend its work until further notice due to the ongoing outbreak.

According to the the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 8,042, with the death toll now standing at 291.

Related Topics

Parliament Died Tehran February Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

AED1.8 trillion of fund transfers between UAE bank ..

46 minutes ago

UAE stocks rebound, gaining AED31.8 bn

1 hour ago

Pakistan Medical Association for increase in the n ..

5 minutes ago

Iran Air says resuming flights to Europe

5 minutes ago

US State of New Jersey Records First Coronavirus D ..

5 minutes ago

Citizens demand additional staff at Pakistan Insti ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.