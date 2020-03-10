Iranian Lawmaker Zohreh Elahian Recovering From COVID-19 - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) Recently elected Tehran representative Zohreh Elahian, who was previously reported to have been afflicted with the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), has started to recover, media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Elahian, who is a physician herself, was hospitalized on Thursday but was discharged as soon as her condition improved.

Last Saturday, another newly elected lawmaker representing Tehran, Fatemeh Rahbar, died from COVID-19.

On February 28, the country's parliament decided to suspend its work until further notice due to the ongoing outbreak.

According to the the Iranian Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has reached 8,042, with the death toll now standing at 291.