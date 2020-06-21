Iranian Lawmakers Demand Suspension of IAEA Nuclear Inspections

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2020) A group of 240 members of the Iranian parliament have appealed to the country's government to request that it halts implementing the Additional Protocol of the Non-Proliferation Treaty Safeguards Agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), under which the latter conducts inspections of Iran's nuclear facilities, the parliament said on Sunday.

"The Iranian parliament asks the reputable government to suspend voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol and to switch inspections into 'offline' mode," the parliament said in a statement on its website.

Specifying the lawmakers' purpose, the statement said it was in response to the recent IAEA board of Governors resolution stipulating that Iran grant access to two previously unchecked facilities where the agency believes Tehran pursues clandestine nuclear activities.

The resolution was adopted on Friday at the initiative of Germany, France and the United Kingdom, all three signatories of the crumbling 2015 Iran nuclear deal, known formally as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

Russia and China, also signatories, voted against the resolution. Iran itself rejected the resolution, saying that it was built on false assumptions.

The Safeguards Agreement, formally the Agreement for the Application of Safeguards in Connection with the Treaty on the Non-proliferation of Nuclear Weapons, was signed by the IAEA and Iran in 1974, granting the agency right to ensure that all of Tehran's nuclear developments were transparent and non-military in purpose. The Additional Protocol to the agreement, signed in 2003, provided the IAEA with broader access to the sites of nuclear developments in Iran, including through a wide network of surveillance systems that transmit hundreds of images every day.