TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday called the refusal of the UN Security Council to support the US-sponsored draft resolution on extending the arms embargo against Tehran a success.

On Friday, Security Council President for the month of July Dian Triansyah Djani said that the draft resolution aiming to indefinitely extend the arms embargo on Iran envisioned by the Iran nuclear deal ahead of its expiration in October did not obtain the needed support to become adopted.

"We have achieved a major victory at the UN Security Council. For the first time, only one small island nation voted [for] the resolution proposed by the United States. I do not remember that the United States had been preparing a strike on Iran for several months, and then only one country voted for," Rouhani said, as broadcast by the national television.

The president explained the UN Security Council's refusal to back the US by the fact that countries understood the benefits of the nuclear deal for the interests of the region and the whole world.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said that the United States had never been so isolated in the 75 years of the UN's existence and called on Washington to learn a lesson from its "failures.

"The int'l community, once again & w/ a clear voice, rejected the US reckless & futile attempt to undermine the #UNSC credibility. The #American_regime should take a listen from its total failures & stop shaming itself at UN, otherwise it will get isolated, even more than now," Mousavi wrote on Twitter.

Washington first announced its plans to seek an extension to the UN arms embargo � which expires on October 18 this coming fall � in May. In June, the US lodged the initial draft resolution, asking that countries halt all sales of weapons to Iran, as well as in no way facilitate the use or sale of arms by Iran. Earlier this week, US Envoy to the United Nations Kelly Craft said that Washington had lodged a new version of its draft resolution to the UN Security Council to request an indefinite extension of the international ban on arms sales to Iran. Russia and China voiced their opposition to the move.