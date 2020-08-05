UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Leader Expresses Condolences To Lebanese President After Beirut Blast

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Wed 05th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

Iranian Leader Expresses Condolences to Lebanese President After Beirut Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed condolences to Lebanese leader Michel Aoun and the country's citizens over the recent massive explosion in Beirut, calling the accident a great tragedy.

The massive explosion hit the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

Beirut's governor said that half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of injured people. Over 80 people were killed and some 4,000 injured.

"On behalf of Iranian nation and government, I offer my sympathy with families of the victims, your excellency and people of Lebanon," Rouhani said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency, expressing hope that those injured would swiftly recover.

The Lebanese government has declared a three-day mourning for the victims of the tragedy beginning from Wednesday.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Governor Beirut Lebanon From Government

Recent Stories

Modi turns Babari mosque  into Mandir

24 minutes ago

PM to address AJK Assembly today

1 hour ago

Death toll from Beirut blast reaches 100, expected ..

1 hour ago

Pakistan team is prepared for the first Test today

2 hours ago

Nation observes Youm-e-Istehsal today

2 hours ago

UN ‘actively assisting’ in aftermath of huge B ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.