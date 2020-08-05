Iranian Leader Expresses Condolences to Lebanese President After Beirut Blast

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday expressed condolences to Lebanese leader Michel Aoun and the country's citizens over the recent massive explosion in Beirut, calling the accident a great tragedy.

The massive explosion hit the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

Beirut's governor said that half of the city's buildings were damaged, and hospitals were overcrowded due to a large number of injured people. Over 80 people were killed and some 4,000 injured.

"On behalf of Iranian nation and government, I offer my sympathy with families of the victims, your excellency and people of Lebanon," Rouhani said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency, expressing hope that those injured would swiftly recover.

The Lebanese government has declared a three-day mourning for the victims of the tragedy beginning from Wednesday.