Iranian Leader Meets Iraqi Counterpart, Criticizes Western Armies' Presence in Middle East

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2023) President of Iran Ebrahim Raisi met on Saturday with his Iraqi counterpart, Abdul Latif Rashid, and discussed with him bilateral trade relationship and energy problems, among other issues, Iranian state-run news agency IRNA reported.

In a joint statement, the presidents underscored that Tehran-Baghdad relationship was strategic, as it was based on the countries' mutual interests, ignored by the Western countries.

"We view the presence of US forces in the region as harmful to the security of the region," the Iranian president added.

He also noted that the trade between Iran and Iraq had grown to more than $10 billion.

In addition, Raisi highlighted the necessity of further partnership between the countries in energy and water resources.

In conclusion of the joint press conference, Rashid pointed at the countries' continued cooperative battle with drug trafficking.