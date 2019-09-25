UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Leader Says Mutual Trust A Must Before Holding Serious Talks With US

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 04:00 AM

Iranian Leader Says Mutual Trust A Must Before Holding Serious Talks With US

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stressed that mutual trust must be created between Tehran and Washington before serious talks can be held between Iran and the United States.

"We must create mutual trust," Rouhani told Fox news, adding that "the needed conditions" must be created if Washington wants to hold talks.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a meeting between Rouhani and Trump at the UN General Assembly in New York would be possible, but only in the 5+1 format, not at the bilateral level.

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Iran Washington Trump Tehran New York United States

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

4 hours ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

4 hours ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

3 hours ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

4 hours ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

4 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.