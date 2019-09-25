Iranian Leader Says Mutual Trust A Must Before Holding Serious Talks With US

(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has stressed that mutual trust must be created between Tehran and Washington before serious talks can be held between Iran and the United States.

"We must create mutual trust," Rouhani told Fox news, adding that "the needed conditions" must be created if Washington wants to hold talks.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said a meeting between Rouhani and Trump at the UN General Assembly in New York would be possible, but only in the 5+1 format, not at the bilateral level.