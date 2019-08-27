Iranian, Libyan Foreign Ministers Discuss Libyan Crisis at African Development Conference

(@imziishan)

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed with his Libyan counterpart the crisis in the North African nation on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, the Iranian ministry said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2019) Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has discussed with his Libyan counterpart the crisis in the North African nation on the sidelines of the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, the Iranian ministry said on Tuesday.

"The foreign minister of Libya, Mohamed Siala, who is taking part in the international conference on African development in Yokohama, met with the foreign minister of Iran to discuss bilateral issues and developments in Libya," the statement read.

Almost five months of fighting for the capital of Tripoli between the UN-backed Government of National Accord and the General Khalifa Haftar's eastern-based army has killed more than 1,000 people and left over 5,500 wounded, according to the World Health Organization.