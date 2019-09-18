Iranian-Made Delta Wing Drone Attacked Saudi Aramco Facilities - Saudi Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) An Iranian-made Delta Wing drone was deployed to attack the Saudi Aramco facilities, Saudi Defense Ministry's Spokesman Col. Turki al Maliki said on Wednesday.

Over the weekend, Saudi Aramco had to close two of its facilities after they were hit by drones and then caught fire. The incident halved Saudi Arabia's daily oil output and triggered a surge of oil prices worldwide. While Yemen's Houthis have claimed responsibility for the attack, the United States has blamed Iran.

"The attack wasn't launched by Yemen, despite Iran's great efforts to make it appear as it was launched from Yemen," the spokesman said, adding that "the attack was carried out from the north and was undoubtedly backed by Iran."

According to the spokesman, "the investigation has shown that the drone's type is Delta Wing, and the information obtained by the ministry indicates the drone's technology is Iranian.

The Saudi defense ministry spokesman exhibited four cruise missiles used in the attack on Saudi Aramco facilities.

He said that Aramco's oil facilities were hit by 25 missiles and drones. The Saudi authorities were still trying to establish the launch site and drones that attacked the oil facilities.

Al Maliki stressed that the attack was not performed against Saudi Arabia or Saudi Aramco, "but it was an attack against the international community." He added that the attack was an attempt to destroy the global economy and the energy sector.

In the meantime, Iran has repeatedly refuted the allegations of Iran's complicity in attacks on Saudi oil facilities. Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the Houthis' attack on Saudi oil facilities is nothing but a warning against the movement's "enemies" who started a war in Yemen.