Iranian Maestro Shajarian Laid To Rest Beside Epic Poet

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 10th October 2020 | 03:07 PM

Iranian maestro Shajarian laid to rest beside epic poet

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Legendary Iranian signer Mohammad-Reza Shajarian was buried on Saturday alongside the tomb of the ancient poet Abul Qasem Ferdowsi in the northeast of the country, state news agency IRNA reported.

A national treasure in his homeland, the "Ostad" -- master in Persian -- died at the age of 80 on Thursday in Tehran after a long battle with cancer.

His body was taken the day after to the holy city of Mashhad in the northeastern Khorasan Razavi province, where he was born.

He was laid to rest in Tus city, as willed, next to the tomb of the 10th-century poet Ferdowsi, who wrote the epic "Shahnameh," or the Book of Kings.

According to IRNA, a crowd of "almost 150 people" consisting of his family, Iranian music icons and some of his fans were present at the burial, due to Covid-19 pandemic and the necessity of social distancing.

But hundreds of others gathered outside the tomb complex and mausoleum, singing the maestro's songs and watching the burial on large television screens, the agency said.

His son, Homayoun, thanked the participants for attending his father's ceremony "despite the difficulties."IRNA said the police and municipal security forces were there to "ensure the safety" of the burial.

