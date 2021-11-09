Iranian Military Chases US Drones From Its Airspace Near Military Drill Area - Reports

The Iranian military has prevented US unmanned aircraft from approaching the country's airspace in the area where the military was conducting exercises, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the army

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2021) The Iranian military has prevented US unmanned aircraft from approaching the country's airspace in the area where the military was conducting exercises, the Tasnim news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the army.

Earlier in the day, the Iranian Army finished its Zolfaqar-1400 joint military exercise, which had been taking place between the Strait of Hormuz and the northern parts of the Indian Ocean, as well as in some parts of the Red Sea.

According to the news agency, US MQ-9 and RQ-4 drones were detected near the drill area. As the unmanned aircraft were planning to enter the Iranian airspace's flight information regions and defense identification zone, the Iranian Air Defense tracked them and warned them against that.

After the warnings, the drones changed their route and departed from the air border.

Meanwhile, the end of the exercise has been celebrated with a naval parade.