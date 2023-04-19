Iranian Military Designs Submarines-Hunting Drone - Navy Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Iranian military has designed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can detect and destroy enemy submarines and ships, Navy Commander Shahram Irani said on Tuesday.

"We employ a type of sonar with other equipment to identify submarines with drones," Irani said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency, adding that a drone with this kind of system was brought into service.

The commander also said that this system allows the drone to determine surface and underwater targets by the propagation of sound waves under water and calculate distance to them, as well as the direction of vessels' movement.

Earlier this month, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted successful tests of a high-precision long-range kamikaze drone equipped with a 50 kilogram (110 pound) warhead.