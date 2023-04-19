UrduPoint.com

Iranian Military Designs Submarines-Hunting Drone - Navy Commander

Faizan Hashmi Published April 19, 2023 | 12:30 AM

Iranian Military Designs Submarines-Hunting Drone - Navy Commander

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2023) The Iranian military has designed an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) that can detect and destroy enemy submarines and ships, Navy Commander Shahram Irani said on Tuesday.

"We employ a type of sonar with other equipment to identify submarines with drones," Irani said, as quoted by the Tasnim news agency, adding that a drone with this kind of system was brought into service.

The commander also said that this system allows the drone to determine surface and underwater targets by the propagation of sound waves under water and calculate distance to them, as well as the direction of vessels' movement.

Earlier this month, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) conducted successful tests of a high-precision long-range kamikaze drone equipped with a 50 kilogram (110 pound) warhead.

Related Topics

Drone Iran Water Vehicle

Recent Stories

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefir ..

Gunfire Erupts Near Sudan Capital Despite Ceasefire

37 minutes ago
 First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detec ..

First Cases of New COVID-19 Arcturus Variant Detected in Russia - Watchdog

36 minutes ago
 Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark ..

Reciprocal Visits of Saudi, Syrian Diplomats Mark Shift in Middle East Relations ..

36 minutes ago
 PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

PFA continues Eid Inspection drive

36 minutes ago
 US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion S ..

US Disrupts Global Laundering, Sanctions Evasion Scheme Backing Hezbollah - Trea ..

36 minutes ago
 SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appoint ..

SPSC recommends 56 female candidates to be appointed as Lecturer Mathematics

36 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.