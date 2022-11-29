UrduPoint.com

Iranian Military Detains Individuals Allegedly Linked To US Intel - Deputy Commander

Muhammad Irfan Published November 29, 2022 | 08:20 PM

The Iranian military has detained a number of individuals who took part in the recent protests and allegedly worked for the US intelligence services, the deputy commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ali Fadavi, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The Iranian military has detained a number of individuals who took part in the recent protests and allegedly worked for the US intelligence services, the deputy commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Ali Fadavi, said on Tuesday.

"We have detained a number of enemy leaders of the recent riots, and we are waiting for the decision of the judicial system. These people were linked both to the Iran International broadcaster, which is an affiliate of enemy espionage services, and to US intelligence," Fadavi was quoted as saying by the Tasnim news agency.

Last week, Iranian media reported that the country's courts had issued more than 1,000 guilty verdicts against participants in recent anti-government riots in Tehran.

On November 24, a special session of the UN Human Rights Council initiated by Germany and Iceland voted to establish a fact-finding commission to investigate the violence against rioters in Iran, which resulted in the death of at least 300 people. The proposal was supported by 25 countries, while six member states voted against and 16 abstained.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

