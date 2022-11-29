UrduPoint.com

Iranian Military Eliminates Weapons Smuggling Base In Sistan, Balochistan - Reports

November 29, 2022

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2022) The Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has eliminated a large international base in southeastern provinces of Sistan and Balochistan, which was used for weapons and munitions trafficking to stage unrest in the country, media reported on Tuesday.

The Iranian military found and seized all types of weapons from the base that had been imported into the country for use during the riots, Iranian news agency Tasnim reported.

Last week, Iranian media reported that the country's courts had issued more than 1,000 guilty verdicts against participants of recent anti-government riots in Tehran.

On November 24, a special session of the UN Human Rights Council initiated by Germany and Iceland voted to establish a fact-finding commission to probe the violence against rioters in Iran, which resulted in the death of at least 300 people.

The proposal was supported by 25 countries, six member states voted against and 16 abstained.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

