Iranian Military Gets 3 Combat Drones Capable Of Precision Strikes - Reports

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 18th April 2020 | 10:02 PM

Iran's Defense Ministry on Saturday presented three new multi-purpose drones produced by the country's own military industrial capacities, media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2020) Iran's Defense Ministry on Saturday presented three new multi-purpose drones produced by the country's own military industrial capacities, media reported.

According to semi-official Mehr New Agency, the presentation ceremony in the city of Isfahan was attended by Defense Minister Amir Hatami.

"These products have been manufactured based on the domestic capacity of defense industries, Iranian universities, and knowledge-based companies," Hatami was quoted by the agency as saying.

The drones have a reach of 1,500 kilometers (932 miles) and can deliver precision missile strikes and carry out reconnaissance operations from an altitude of 8.5 miles.

Subject to some of the world's strictest international sanctions, Iran has to rely on it's internal technical know-how and technical development capacities for any military advancements.

