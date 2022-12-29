Iranian Military Holding Drills in Strait of Hormuz - Commander

UrduPoint.com

The Iranian military is planning to hold its Zolfaqar-1401 military exercises near the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday evening, extending the drill area further north into the Indian Ocean, a senior army official said.

"'Zolfaqar-1401' military exercises will begin Thursday night near the city of Jask (in Hormozgan Province) and will be extended to the 10th parallel of northern latitude in the northern part of the Indian Ocean," Deputy Commander of Army for Coordination Affairs Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari was quoted as saying by the Iranian news agency IRNA.

The goals of the drills include experience exchange between soldiers, as well as the testing of new weapons, working out military tactics, and increasing coordination between participating armed forces, their command and control, the report added.

