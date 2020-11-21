UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Military Intercepts Panamanian-Flagged Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 12:41 AM

Iranian Military Intercepts Panamanian-Flagged Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel - Reports

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have intercepted a Panamanian-flagged vessel found to be carrying more than 300,000 liters (79,251 gallons) of smuggled fuel, domestic media outlets reported on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have intercepted a Panamanian-flagged vessel found to be carrying more than 300,000 liters (79,251 gallons) of smuggled fuel, domestic media outlets reported on Friday.

According to the Fars news agency, 10 of the vessel's crew members have also been detained.

More details of the incident are still to be revealed.

Related Topics

Media

Recent Stories

Stocks hold steady as virus surges

16 minutes ago

Alternative to Trilateral Agreement on Karabakh is ..

16 minutes ago

Trump Must Work With Biden to Ensure Smooth Transi ..

5 minutes ago

Belarusian Opposition Council Denies Overhaul Rumo ..

5 minutes ago

PR, PSM, PIA being restructured to curb financial ..

16 minutes ago

UN Chief Says 2021 May Become Year of Quantum Leap ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.