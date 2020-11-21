Iranian Military Intercepts Panamanian-Flagged Vessel Carrying Smuggled Fuel - Reports

The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have intercepted a Panamanian-flagged vessel found to be carrying more than 300,000 liters (79,251 gallons) of smuggled fuel, domestic media outlets reported on Friday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th November, 2020) The Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps have intercepted a Panamanian-flagged vessel found to be carrying more than 300,000 liters (79,251 gallons) of smuggled fuel, domestic media outlets reported on Friday.

According to the Fars news agency, 10 of the vessel's crew members have also been detained.

More details of the incident are still to be revealed.