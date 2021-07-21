Iranian Military, IRGC Deliver 70 Water Trucks to Khuzestan Amid Severe Drought - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Iranian Defense Ministry and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) have dispatched 70 water trucks to the southwestern province of Khuzestan hit by a severe drought, the Fars news Agency reported on Wednesday, citing military officials.

The lack of water in southwestern Iran was caused by the worst drought in the past fifty years.

According to Western media reports, water shortages in Khuzestan have led to mass protests, looting and even fatal shooting incidents. Iran, however, denies all the reports.

"The first delivery, consisting of 30 water trucks, has arrived in the Khuzestan province, the second one is en route to the province," Hassan Shahvarpour, the provincial IRGC commander, was quoted as saying by the media outlet.

According to Morteza Moradi, a Defense Ministry official, an additional 10 water trucks were sent to the province.