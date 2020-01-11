UrduPoint.com
Iranian Military Says Asked To Halt Air Traffic During Strike On US Base

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 05:25 PM

Iranian Military Says Asked to Halt Air Traffic During Strike on US Base

The Iranian military had requested for civilian flights to be suspended during the strike on US Ain Al Asad military base in Iraq shortly before the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crashed, but this was fulfilled for a number of reasons, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) aerospace force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Saturday

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The Iranian military had requested for civilian flights to be suspended during the strike on US Ain Al Asad military base in Iraq shortly before the Ukrainian Boeing 737 plane crashed, but this was fulfilled for a number of reasons, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) aerospace force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Saturday.

"We demanded to halt aircraft traffic during the strike on Ain Al Asad military base, but this did not happen for a number of reasons," Hajizadeh said, as aired by Al Jazeera broadcaster.

