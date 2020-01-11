Iranian Military Says Ukrainian Plane Crash Was Consequence of US Actions in Region

Despite the fact that Tehran admitted that it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian plane, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) aerospace force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Saturday that the tragedy happened because of United States' actions in the region

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) Despite the fact that Tehran admitted that it unintentionally shot down the Ukrainian plane, Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' (IRGC) aerospace force commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh said on Saturday that the tragedy happened because of United States' actions in the region.

"This [plane crash] is the price of American atrocities and actions in the region. That night our systems were on high alert. There was a lot of military aircraft in the sky at night," Hajizadeh said during a press conference, aired by the tv Channel IRIB.

He also admitted that he considered himself guilty of the tragedy.

"When I realized what happened, I wanted to die. I'd rather die than witness this incident," Hajizadeh added.

On Wednesday, a Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737-800 crashed in the vicinity of Tehran's Imam Khomeini International Airport shortly after takeoff. All 176 people on board were killed, including citizens of Iran, Ukraine, Afghanistan, Canada, Germany, Sweden and the United Kingdom.