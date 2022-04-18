Iranian Military Showcases New Ababil-5 Tactical Drone - Reports

The Iranian armed forces have presented the country's new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Ababil-5 at the military parades held across the country on Monday, national media reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2022) The Iranian armed forces have presented the country's new unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) Ababil-5 at the military parades held across the country on Monday, national media reported.

The military introduced different UAVs at a ceremony dedicated to the national Army day, celebrated annually since 1921 in Tehran.

Apart from the new Ababil-5 tactical drone, the military also displayed a range of homegrown drones, including Arash suicide drone, Kaman 22, Kaman-12, Karrar, Kian 1, Kian 2, Mohajer-2, Mohajer-4, Mohajer-6, Naseh, Raad 85 and Yasir combat UAVs, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The parades also showcased different Iranian armored vehicles, tanks, missiles, fighter jets, and air defense missile systems, according to the report.