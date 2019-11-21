UrduPoint.com
Iranian Military To Hold Joint Air Defense Drills In Country's North - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 46 seconds ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 04:32 PM

Iran's armed forces will conduct joint air defense drills in the northern province of Semnan, grasping an area of 416,000 square kilometers (160,618 square miles), media reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Iran's armed forces will conduct joint air defense drills in the northern province of Semnan, grasping an area of 416,000 square kilometers (160,618 square miles), media reported on Thursday.

The exercises, dubbed Guardians of Velayat's Sky-98, are aimed at strengthening the air defense capabilities, according to Iran's Tasnim news agency.

The joint drills are said to include a range of domestic missiles systems and radars that detect and counter low-, medium- and high-altitude aerial threats, the media outlet added.

Every year, Iran's air defense holds military drills to build up the country's capabilities and protect its airspace.

