Iranian Military To Start Ground Forces Drills On Tuesday - Military

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 18th January 2021 | 07:10 PM

Iranian Military to Start Ground Forces Drills on Tuesday - Military

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2021) The Iranian military's ground forces will conduct the fourth round of military drills since the beginning of 2021 starting Tuesday, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari said on Monday.

"The exercises will begin tomorrow with the participation of airborne brigades, special forces and rapid response forces on the Makran coast [southeastern part of Iran]," Heidari said.

On January 5, Iran held two-day large-scale drills with hundreds of drones of the Iranian army's ground, air and navy forces.

On Friday, Iran fired new generation ballistic missiles during a combined missile-and-drone exercise of the elite Revolutionary Guard Corps' aerospace force. The desert drill was staged a day after an Iranian submarine launched cruise missiles in the Gulf of Oman.

More Stories From World

