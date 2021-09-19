UrduPoint.com

Iranian Military Vows To Continue Counterterrorist Strikes In Iraq's North

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Sun 19th September 2021 | 09:00 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2021) The Iranian armed forces will continue strikes against terrorist strongholds across the border in northern Iraq until the threat is eliminated, army chief of staff Maj. Gen. Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said on Sunday.

The Iranian army, together with the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, have been carrying out drone and artillery attacks against targets in Iraqi Kurdistan over the past two weeks.

"It is the Iranian nation's legal and logical right to enjoy safe and calm borders," Baqeri told a press conference, as quoted by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The Iranian general believes that the Iraqi authorities in Baghdad and Kurdistan do not duly address the anti-Iranian activities of terrorist groups in the north.

"Therefore, if the presence of them and their evil acts continue, we will annihilate them by repeating and expanding our operations, until they bail out completely and leave," he was quoted as saying.

Last week, an Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson said the strikes in northern Iraq were a response to repeated aggression against Iran.

