Iranian Minister Attends ESCAP Meeting In Kazakhstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Tehran, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Iran’s Minister of Information and Communications Technology Sattar Hashemi has attended a ministerial meeting of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific, known as ESCAP, in Kazakhstan.

Hashemi made a speech on Wednesday, the second and final day of the meeting in the city of Astana.

 

The Iranian minister also held separate talks with Kazakh officials and ESCAP Under Secretary-General Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, discussing ways of boosting bilateral cooperation.

ESCAP is one of the five regional commissions under the jurisdiction of the UN Economic and Social Council. It was established to increase economic activity in Asia and the Far East, and is made up of 53 member states and 9 associate members.

