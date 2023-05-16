UrduPoint.com

Iranian Minister Of Roads Says Great Silk Road To Be Revived

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 09:47 PM

Iran has signed a number of agreements at a regional infrastructure conference that will pave the way for the revival of the Great Silk Road, Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Mehrdad Bazrpash said on Tuesday

"Good agreements" were signed with financial-credit associations of neighboring countries at the 17th annual middle East Rail exhibition and conference in Abu Dhabi, Bazrpash was quoted as saying by Iranian news agency Tasnim.

The agreements, covering mutual investments and participation in rail and port projects between Iran and its neighboring countries, will lead to the revival of the Great Silk Road, the minister was cited as saying.

China's Belt and Road Initiative, also referred to as the New Silk Road, is a massive infrastructure project launched in 2013 by Chinese President Xi Jinping and encompassing multiple development and investment initiatives initially aimed at linking East Asia and Europe by means of transport infrastructure. Over the last decade, however, the project has expanded to Africa, Oceania and Latin America, building up Beijing's economic and political clout and raising concerns in Western countries that the New Silk Road might be a stepping stone to China-centered regional integration and military expansion.

