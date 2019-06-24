UrduPoint.com
Iranian Minister Says US Cyberattacks On Missile Control Systems Successfully Repelled

Mon 24th June 2019 | 12:39 PM

None of US cyberattacks on Iran's critical infrastructure has been successful, with the Islamic republic robustly repelling millions of similar attempts over years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) None of US cyberattacks on Iran's critical infrastructure has been successful, with the Islamic republic robustly repelling millions of similar attempts over years, Iranian Minister of Information and Communications Technology Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi said on Monday after weekend reports about US retaliatory strikes on the Iranian missile control systems.

On Saturday, The New York Times reported, citing informed sources, that the United States had conducted cyberattacks on computers in Iran that control its missile systems in response to Iran striking down the US spy drone.

"They try hard, but have not yet carried out a successful attack," Jahromi said, as quoted by the Mehr news Agency.

According to Jahromi, the country has been subjected to cyberattacks for years.

"Media asked if the claimed cyberattacks against Iran are true.

We have been under cyber-terrorism attacks like Stuxnet [a malicious computer worm believed to be jointly designed by the United States and Israel to target Iran's nuclear program] and unilateralism - like the US sanctions - for a long time. Last year we neutralized 33 million attacks with the [national] firewall," the minister added.

Tensions have been on the rise between the United States and Iran after Washington pulled out of a nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers last year and has since imposed tighter sanctions on the country.

Iran said on Thursday it had shot down a US spy drone in its airspace. The United States maintains it was in the international airspace. President Donald Trump said on Friday he called off a retaliatory strike on Iranian targets after he was told that an estimated 150 Iranians could have been killed as a result.

More Stories From World

