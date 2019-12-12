UrduPoint.com
Iranian Mission To UN Says US Economically Terrorizing Iranians With New Sanctions

Thu 12th December 2019 | 07:49 PM

Fresh sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States are another example of economic terrorism, Alireza Miryousefi, the head of the media office of the Iranian mission to the United Nations, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2019) Fresh sanctions imposed on Iran by the United States are another example of economic terrorism, Alireza Miryousefi, the head of the media office of the Iranian mission to the United Nations, said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the United States imposed new sanctions on Iran's biggest airline, Mahan Air, and the country's shipping industry for allegedly contributing to conflicts in Syria and Yemen.

"These sanctions are directly targeting ordinary Iranians' livelihood, but they will not be cowed by pressures by any foreign power. And another step in the US' #economicterrorism against Iranians, who are never fooled by the US's crocodile tears," Miryousefi tweeted.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani claimed that Tehran was able to overcome the Washington-imposed sanctions.

The US has accused Iran of smuggling arms to Houthi militants in Yemen and pro-Tehran groups in Syria.

