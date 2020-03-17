UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian National Faces Trial In US For Illegal Military Exports - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 09:24 PM

Iranian National Faces Trial in US For Illegal Military Exports - Justice Dept.

The United States extradited an Iranian national to the state of Texas to face trial for a scheme to obtain militarily sensitive items for Iran in violation of American sanctions, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2020) The United States extradited an Iranian national to the state of Texas to face trial for a scheme to obtain militarily sensitive items for Iran in violation of American sanctions, the Justice Department announced in a press release on Tuesday.

"These parts had dual-use military and civilian capability and could be used in such systems as: nuclear weapons, missile guidance and development, secure tactical radio communications, offensive electronic warfare, military electronic countermeasures (radio jamming), and radar warning and surveillance systems," the release said.

Merdad Ansari, and his co-defendant Mehrdad Foomanie of Iran, are charged in a Federal grand jury indictment returned in June 2012 with conspiracy to violate the Iranian Transactions Regulations (ITR), conspiracy to launder money and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

� Foomanie remains a fugitive in this case, the release added.

From October 2007 to June 2011, the defendants obtained or attempted to obtain from companies worldwide over 105,000 parts valued at approximately $2,630,800 involving more than 1,250 transactions. The defendants conducted 599 transactions with 63 different US companies where they obtained or attempted to obtain parts from US companies without notifying the US companies these parts were being shipped to Iran or getting, according to the release.

Ansari was extradited from Georgia to Texas over the weekend, the release said.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Georgia United States Money June October From

Recent Stories

London Mayor Announces Cancellation of Planned Eve ..

2 minutes ago

US Deploys Over 1,500 Troops in 22 States in Respo ..

2 minutes ago

Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan to take oath as Lahore ..

2 minutes ago

Brazil Confirms First COVID-19 Death - Health Mini ..

2 minutes ago

Entry of persons accompanying passengers banned at ..

7 minutes ago

RTA fines 98 vehicles for overcharging, violating ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.