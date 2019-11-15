Iranian National Gets Nearly 4 Years for Carbon Fiber Export Scheme - Justice Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) A US judge sentenced an Iranian national to nearly four years in prison for attempting to illegally export multi-application carbon fiber product to Iran, the Justice Department said on Thursday.

"The Department of Justice announced that Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced yesterday to 46 months in prison for participating in a conspiracy to export carbon fiber from the United States to Iran between 2008 and 2013," the department said in a press release.

The carbon fiber substance Pourghannad tried to illegally export has numerous military and aerospace applications, the release added.

Pourghannad and two co-defendants, Ali Reza Shokri and Farzin Faridmanesh, worked together to surreptitiously export the product to Iran via third countries in violation of US sanctions, according to the release.

Carbon fiber has a wide variety of uses, including in missiles, aerospace engineering, and gas centrifuges that enrich uranium.