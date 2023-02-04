UrduPoint.com

Iranian National Security Council Secretary To Visit Russia Next Week - Moscow

Iranian Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Shamkhani will visit Russia next week for consultations on Afghanistan, Russian special presidential envoy for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov told Sputnik on Saturday.

"Yes, he is coming. The event will be under the auspices of the (Russian) Security Council," Kabulov said.

Shamkhani will participate in the multilateral meeting of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue, the envoy specified, adding that "this is a planned event that has been long overdue."

When asked whether there are any plans to discuss the situation in Iran, after the recent drone attack in the province of Isfahan, Kabulov said that to his knowledge this issue "is not on the agenda."

The last round of multilateral consultations of secretaries of the security councils on the Afghan issue took place in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, in May 2022, with the participation of representatives from India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Last week, an explosion occurred in Isfahan's northern neighborhood at one of the military enterprises of the Iranian Defense Ministry, media reported. Mini-drones reportedly attacked an ammunition depot. No casualties were registered. The same night, an explosion and a subsequent fire occurred at an industrial oil production plant in the city of Azarshahr in northwestern Iran.

The Wall Street Journal reported, citing US officials, that Israel was behind the drone attack. Similar assumptions were voiced by an Iranian official cited by the Al Jazeera broadcaster.

