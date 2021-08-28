UrduPoint.com

Iranian National Security Council Spokesman Accuses US Of Threatening Tehran

The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani, called the statement of the United States President Joe Biden that the US may resort to "other options" to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons "a threat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2021) The secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, Ali Shamkhani, called the statement of the United States President Joe Biden that the US may resort to "other options" to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons "a threat."

On Friday, during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, Biden said that the US was prepared to use other measures to stop Iran from developing nuclear weapons if diplomacy fails.

"The first meeting between #Bennett and #Biden and the emphasis on using 'Other Options' against #Iran, while being an illegal threat to another country, establishes the Islamic Republic of Iran's right to reciprocal response to 'Available Options,'" Shamkhani said on Twitter.

During their meeting, Bennett added that the US and Israel had developed a comprehensive strategy to halt Iran's aggressive behavior in the middle East and to permanently prevent Tehran from acquiring nuclear weapons. Israel stands against the revival of the 2015 nuclear accord between the US and Iran, which Biden wishes to restore.

