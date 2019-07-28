UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Navy Chief Arrives In Russia For Talks On Naval Cooperation - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Sun 28th July 2019 | 05:50 PM

Iranian Navy Chief Arrives in Russia for Talks on Naval Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has arrived in St. Petersburg for a three-day visit to discuss Iran-Russia naval cooperation, local media reported on Sunday.

"Iran, as a powerful West Asian country, has regional and international influence in numerous areas, and the cooperation and collaboration between these two states [Russia and Iran] might become a great achievement for collective security at sea. The achievements of this visit will have important significance both short- and long-term," Khanzadi said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

During the visit, Khanzadi will also attend the Russian Navy Day parade along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia celebrates its Navy Day with a spectacular parade annually on July 28 since 2003. This year, over 4,000 soldiers, 43 warships and submarines and 41 aircraft attend the parade along the Neva River. Delivering the opening remarks earlier in the day in Kronstadt, Putin praised the Russian Navy for being in the vanguard of adopting and developing new military technologies and ensuring the country's defense capacity to withstand any aggression.

Among the foreign participants are the Chinese Xian destroyer and Indian Tarkash frigate.

Related Topics

India Russia China Visit Xian Vladimir Putin St. Petersburg July Sunday Media Asia

Recent Stories

Forum for Promoting Peace in Muslim Societies disc ..

51 minutes ago

Warehouse421 concludes 2 exhibitions, to reopen in ..

1 hour ago

Aldar awards contracts worth AED1 billion for Alre ..

1 hour ago

DIFC mission to India drives mutual collaboration

1 hour ago

DCT Abu Dhabi rolls out hospitality workshop serie ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Peru on Nati ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.