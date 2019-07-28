Iranian Navy Chief Arrives in Russia for Talks on Naval Cooperation - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2019) Iranian Navy Commander Rear Admiral Hossein Khanzadi has arrived in St. Petersburg for a three-day visit to discuss Iran-Russia naval cooperation, local media reported on Sunday.

"Iran, as a powerful West Asian country, has regional and international influence in numerous areas, and the cooperation and collaboration between these two states [Russia and Iran] might become a great achievement for collective security at sea. The achievements of this visit will have important significance both short- and long-term," Khanzadi said, as quoted by the IRNA news agency.

During the visit, Khanzadi will also attend the Russian Navy Day parade along with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Russia celebrates its Navy Day with a spectacular parade annually on July 28 since 2003. This year, over 4,000 soldiers, 43 warships and submarines and 41 aircraft attend the parade along the Neva River. Delivering the opening remarks earlier in the day in Kronstadt, Putin praised the Russian Navy for being in the vanguard of adopting and developing new military technologies and ensuring the country's defense capacity to withstand any aggression.

Among the foreign participants are the Chinese Xian destroyer and Indian Tarkash frigate.