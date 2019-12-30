Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker With 16 Malaysians on Board - Reports

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) navy forces on Monday seized an oil-smuggling ship with 16 Malaysian citizens on board, media reported

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2019) The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) navy forces on Monday seized an oil-smuggling ship with 16 Malaysian citizens on board media reported.

According to the state-run IRNA news agency, the vessel was seized near Abu Musa island, located in the Persian Gulf.

The agency added, citing IRGC 5th Region Commander Brigadier Gen. Ali Azmaei, that the all-Malaysian crew was arrested and 1,312,000 liters (347,000 gallons) of fuel were confiscated.

It was the sixth smuggling vessel seized by Iran, the agency said, without specifying the time frame.