Iranian Navy Forces Seize Fuel-Smuggling Tanker With 16 Malaysians On Board - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 30th December 2019 | 10:53 PM
The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) navy forces on Monday seized an oil-smuggling ship with 16 Malaysian citizens on board, media reported
According to the state-run IRNA news agency, the vessel was seized near Abu Musa island, located in the Persian Gulf.
The agency added, citing IRGC 5th Region Commander Brigadier Gen. Ali Azmaei, that the all-Malaysian crew was arrested and 1,312,000 liters (347,000 gallons) of fuel were confiscated.
It was the sixth smuggling vessel seized by Iran, the agency said, without specifying the time frame.