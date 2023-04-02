UrduPoint.com

Iranian Navy Prevented Air Border Violation By US Reconnaissance Aircraft - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Iranian Navy Prevented Air Border Violation by US Reconnaissance Aircraft - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The Iranian navy prevented a US reconnaissance aircraft from violating the country's airspace in the Gulf of Oman by issuing a warning, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The Iranian navy's press service said that an EP-3E reconnaissance jet of the US Navy was approaching the air borders of the Islamic republic, but had to alter its course after a warning was issued by the Iranian naval forces, Tasnim news agency reported.

EP-3 is a four-engine electronic signals reconnaissance jet developed by the Lockheed Corporation for the United States navy.

Related Topics

Oman United States Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd ..

UAE will voluntarily cut oil output by 144,000 bpd from May through year-end: Su ..

14 minutes ago
 Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to ..

Tourism must adapt to post-pandemic environment to drive growth in Emerging Asia

44 minutes ago
 Nearly 70 countries are still contaminated by mine ..

Nearly 70 countries are still contaminated by mines, innocent people continue to ..

44 minutes ago
 West Zone Group contributes AED10mn to ‘1 Billio ..

West Zone Group contributes AED10mn to ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaign

44 minutes ago
 RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Int ..

RTA opens two bridges, one tunnel under Falcon Interchange Improvement Project

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in education technology exhibitio ..

UAE participates in education technology exhibition in London

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.