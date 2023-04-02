Iranian Navy Prevented Air Border Violation by US Reconnaissance Aircraft - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2023) The Iranian navy prevented a US reconnaissance aircraft from violating the country's airspace in the Gulf of Oman by issuing a warning, Iranian media reported on Sunday.

The Iranian navy's press service said that an EP-3E reconnaissance jet of the US Navy was approaching the air borders of the Islamic republic, but had to alter its course after a warning was issued by the Iranian naval forces, Tasnim news agency reported.

EP-3 is a four-engine electronic signals reconnaissance jet developed by the Lockheed Corporation for the United States navy.