Iranian Navy Prevents Capture Of Oil Tanker By US In Gulf Of Oman - Reports

Wed 03rd November 2021 | 03:10 PM

Iranian Navy Prevents Capture of Oil Tanker by US in Gulf of Oman - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2021) The Iranian navy prevented on Wednesday the capture of an oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman by the United States, the Tasnim news agency reported.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' fleet prevented a pirate attack and an attempt to steal the Iranian oil staged by the US, according to Tasnim.

The US reportedly seized a tanker that was carrying Iranian export oil in the Gulf of Oman. The Iranian navy quickly intercepted the tanker.

The US army reportedly tracked the tanker with several vessels and helicopters.

