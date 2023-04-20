UrduPoint.com

Iranian Navy Says It Forced US Nuclear Submarine To Surface, Change Track In Hormuz Strait

Sumaira FH Published April 20, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Iranian Navy Says It Forced US Nuclear Submarine to Surface, Change Track in Hormuz Strait

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Iranian Navy's Fateh submarine on Thursday forced USS nuclear-powered submarine Florida to emerge in the Strait of Hormuz, a Navy commander said.

"This submarine was approaching the Strait of Hormuz in full silence and submerged, which was detected...

by Iranian Fateh submarine, which... forced the US submarine to surface and cross the strait above the sea," commander Shahram Irani said, as quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Earlier in April, it was announced that the USS Florida would be deployed in the middle East to assist the Fifth Fleet patrolling the Hormuz Strait amid growing tensions in US-Iranian relations.

Related Topics

Iran Florida Middle East April

Recent Stories

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's La ..

PTI'S Ali Haider Zaidi released from Karachi's Landhi jail

7 minutes ago
 Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shaw ..

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to meet today to sight Shawwal moon

25 minutes ago
 FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meetin ..

FM Bilawal will lead delegation to SCO CFMs meeting in India

32 minutes ago
 I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

I2LEC holds 1st session of Global Working Group

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 20th April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.