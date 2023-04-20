Iranian Navy Says It Forced US Nuclear Submarine to Surface, Change Track in Hormuz Strait

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) The Iranian Navy's Fateh submarine on Thursday forced USS nuclear-powered submarine Florida to emerge in the Strait of Hormuz, a Navy commander said.

"This submarine was approaching the Strait of Hormuz in full silence and submerged, which was detected...

by Iranian Fateh submarine, which... forced the US submarine to surface and cross the strait above the sea," commander Shahram Irani said, as quoted by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Earlier in April, it was announced that the USS Florida would be deployed in the middle East to assist the Fifth Fleet patrolling the Hormuz Strait amid growing tensions in US-Iranian relations.