(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) An auxiliary vessel of the Iranian navy sank in the Gulf of Oman after catching fire, Mehr news agency reported on Wednesday, citing statements by the navy.

According to the news agency, the Khark vessel, which was used for assisting the navy and training recruits, caught fire on Tuesday.

The fire broke out inside one of its systems.

After the blaze began, the crew left the vessel and moved to the nearby port of Jask in Iran's south. Firefighters did not manage to extinguish the fire, but the incident did not result in any fatalities.