Iranian Newspaper Depicts Macron as Devil on Front Page Amid Prophet Muhammed Cartoon Row

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2020) The Iranian Vatan Emrooz newspaper has depicted French President Emmanuel Macron as a devil on its front page after the leader's statement defending the use of caricatures of Islamic prophet Muhammad as a manifestation of the freedom of expression.

Macron has faced widespread criticism over his speech at a commemoration ceremony for brutally murdered French history teacher Samuel Paty last week, in which he stressed that France would further defend the freedom of expression, including the acceptance of insulting drawings of the Islamic prophet.

The Iranian newspaper published the caricature of the French leader with a red face, pointed ears, a predatory gaze and canine teeth on the front page of its new issue with the headline, "Parisian devil."

The standoff between France and several Muslim nations began earlier this month after an 18-year-old French Muslim of Chechen origin beheaded Paty after the teacher had showed Charlie Hebdo's controversial depiction of the Islamic prophet during a lesson on freedom of speech.