Iranian Nuclear Council Backs Law on Boosting Nuclear Activity - Reports

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The Iranian Guardian Council, which checks bills for compliance with the constitution, approved the parliament's project to re-energize nuclear activity and it will be now sent to the government, Fars news agency reported Wednesday.

The parliament has suggested that the government reject an additional agreement with the International Atomic Energy Agency on checks if the parties to the deal fail to adhere to it.

The ratified projects envisages increasing and storing uranium enriched 20 percent to 120 kilograms ($264 Pounds) a year.