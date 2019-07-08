UrduPoint.com
Iranian Nuclear Issue Should Be Resolved Through Political, Diplomatic Efforts: China

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 08th July 2019 | 07:26 PM

Iranian nuclear issue should be resolved through political, diplomatic efforts: China

While regretting over Iranian announcement to further reductions in its commitment to full implementation of nuclear deal, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Monday said that ensuring complete and effective implementation of comprehensive agreement was not only a requirement of the United Nations Security Council's resolution, but also the only realistic and effective way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :While regretting over Iranian announcement to further reductions in its commitment to full implementation of nuclear deal, a Chinese foreign ministry's spokesperson Monday said that ensuring complete and effective implementation of comprehensive agreement was not only a requirement of the United Nations Security Council's resolution, but also the only realistic and effective way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions.

"China regrets that Iran has announced further reductions in its commitment to the full implementation of the Iranian nuclear agreement. Ensuring the complete and effective implementation of comprehensive agreement is not only a requirement of the Security Council's resolution, but also the only realistic and effective way to resolve the Iranian nuclear issue and ease tensions," Geng Shuang said during his routine briefing held here.

"What I want to emphasize is that the US pressure on Iran to impose extreme pressure is the root cause of the crisis in the Iranian nuclear issue," he said.

Geng Shuang observed that the US not only unilaterally withdrew from the agreement, but also created more and more obstacles for Iran and other parties to implement the agreement through unilateral sanctions and long-armed jurisdiction.

The spokesperson said that it had been proven that unilateral sanctions were creating more problems and bigger crises on a global scale and asked the international community must adhere to multilateralism, abide by the international order based on international law, and seek political and diplomatic solutions to relevant issues through equal dialogue.

"We call on all parties concerned to proceed for the overall situation and the long-term, exercise restraint, support dialogue through the mechanism of the joint commission to resolve relevant issues, and create conditions for the continued maintenance and implementation of comprehensive agreements.

Responding to a question about import of Iranian oil and bilateral trade between China and Iran, he said the normal energy cooperation between the international community including China and Iran in the framework of international law was reasonable and legal, and deserved to be respected and protected.

"We have always opposed unilateral sanctions and the so-called "long arm jurisdiction" and will firmly defend our legitimate rights and interests," he added.

On seizure of Iranian oil tanker in the Strait of Gibraltar, he opined that China had always advocated that the basic norms of international law and international relations should be observed in the country-state relations.

"We have also consistently opposed unilateral sanctions and the so-called "long arm jurisdiction." The Gulf region has an important impact on the supply of international energy and global security and stability," he added.

He hoped that all parties concerned would remain calm and restrained, take practical measures to avoid escalation of the situation, and jointly safeguard peace and stability in the Gulf region.

"This is not only in the interests of the countries in the Gulf region but also in the common interests of the international community," he added.

Regarding announcement of the formation of joint military and civilian sovereignty committee, he welcomed and said the Chinese side supported the Sudan Military Transitional Council and the relevant domestic factions on the establishment of a joint military-civilian sovereignty committee.

"We hope that the Sudanese parties will focus on the fundamental interests of the country and the people, build consensus and reach an agreement on the arrangements for the transitional regime at an early date to push the country on a peaceful, stable and orderly track," he added.

