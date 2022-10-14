Iranian Official Calls Impudence West Asking Tehran for Energy After Imposing Sanctions

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2022) Iran receives proposals from Western countries for the supply of oil and gas, and considers the requests of those states that imposed sanctions against Tehran to be impudent, Iranian Deputy Oil Minister Ahmad Asadzadeh told Sputnik.

"Of course, Iran receives proposals in this regard, but we also take into account strategic considerations. They (Western countries) needs gas ... We do not close the doors of negotiations with their companies, but at the same time they must decide whether they are aimed at continuing to impose sanctions against Iran or not. You cannot just impose sanctions against any country, and then, in an hour of need, resort to it and ask it to provide everyone with gas," Asadzadeh said, adding that Tehran ignores "the impudence with which they allow themselves to be treated with other countries in their hour of need.

"

"The double standards they adhere to, the impudence with which they allow themselves to be treated with other countries in their hour of need, ignoring their hostile attitude - we all do not notice it, we ignore it.

Commenting on a 60$ price cap on Russian oil, the official said that it may lead to an increase in the cost of oil products in the United States itself and affect the election results in this country.