UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Official Points To US, Mossad As Main Destabilizers In Persian, Oman Gulfs

Sumaira FH 57 minutes ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 04:39 PM

Iranian Official Points to US, Mossad as Main Destabilizers in Persian, Oman Gulfs

US security services and Israeli intelligence agency Mossad may be behind the recent destabilization in the Persian and Oman gulfs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said amid the oil tanker incident in these waters

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) US security services and Israeli intelligence agency Mossad may be behind the recent destabilization in the Persian and Oman gulfs, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, a senior foreign policy adviser to the Iranian parliament speaker, said amid the oil tanker incident in these waters.

"US security services&Mossad main suspects for insecuring #PersianGulf/#OmanSea oil export. KSA,UAE,Bahrain stupidity fan the flame of violence in region. #Iran powerfully protects national interests®ional stability, disappoint regional security's enemies & retreat #WhiteHouse," Amir-Abdollahian tweeted late Thursday.

Tensions between the United States and Iran reached new levels after two oil tankers exploded on Thursday near the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, located between the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

While the circumstances around the incident remain unclear, Washington has already pinned the blame on Iran, claiming it has intelligence data to back the assertion. The United States has even announced that its USS Mason destroyer was on its way to the Gulf of Oman. Tehran has, meanwhile, rebuffed all accusations.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the United States was taking steps to undermine stability in the middle East and the whole world.

Related Topics

World Iran Washington Parliament UAE Oman Oil Tehran Bahrain United States Middle East May All

Recent Stories

Asian stocks struggle while oil stabilises, Hong K ..

18 seconds ago

Vietnam's first homegrown car to be delivered in d ..

20 seconds ago

11th Janshan-e-Dir Upper Royal Shakir Sports Festi ..

22 seconds ago

Belgian Socialist Party Rejects Coalition With Fle ..

24 seconds ago

Workers go on strike at Chuquicamata copper mine i ..

2 minutes ago

International experts for easy public accessibilit ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.