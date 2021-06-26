MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Mohsen Baharvand, challenged Canada over its report on the Ukrainian plane, which was downed in Iran in 2020, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was shot by the Iranian military and crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board. Roughly 138 of them had ties with Canada. Iran admitted that it shot the passenger airplane by mistake, as the incident occurred at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Iran, and the latter was wary of a possible attack.

Canada's forensic report concluded that Iran failed to ensure the safety of its airspace, the surface-to-air missile operator committed a number of mistakes and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders failed to remedy the operator's failures.

In addition, the report described the findings in the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization's investigation of the crash as inadequate. The report, however, did not back a Canadian court's ruling that the attack on the plane was intentional.

According to the news agency, Baharvand questioned the section of the report that criticized the Iran's investigators' results. Canada does not have any authority to produce a unilateral report on a crash that took place outside their jurisdiction, the deputy foreign minister said.

The diplomat said Iran fulfilled its obligations as required by international law.

Iran agreed to pay $150,000 in compensation to each family that lost someone in the crash. Ukraine, however, insisted that the compensation should be handled differently.