UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Iranian Official Questions Canada's Authority To Report On Ukrainian Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 49 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 02:00 AM

Iranian Official Questions Canada's Authority to Report on Ukrainian Plane Crash

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Mohsen Baharvand, challenged Canada over its report on the Ukrainian plane, which was downed in Iran in 2020, Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.

The Ukraine International Airlines Boeing 737 was shot by the Iranian military and crashed shortly after takeoff from Tehran's international airport on January 8, 2020, killing all 176 people on board. Roughly 138 of them had ties with Canada. Iran admitted that it shot the passenger airplane by mistake, as the incident occurred at a time of heightened tensions between the US and Iran, and the latter was wary of a possible attack.

Canada's forensic report concluded that Iran failed to ensure the safety of its airspace, the surface-to-air missile operator committed a number of mistakes and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps commanders failed to remedy the operator's failures.

In addition, the report described the findings in the Iranian Civil Aviation Organization's investigation of the crash as inadequate. The report, however, did not back a Canadian court's ruling that the attack on the plane was intentional.

According to the news agency, Baharvand questioned the section of the report that criticized the Iran's investigators' results. Canada does not have any authority to produce a unilateral report on a crash that took place outside their jurisdiction, the deputy foreign minister said.

The diplomat said Iran fulfilled its obligations as required by international law.

Iran agreed to pay $150,000 in compensation to each family that lost someone in the crash. Ukraine, however, insisted that the compensation should be handled differently.

Related Topics

Attack Ukraine Iran Canada Tehran January 2020 Family All From Airport Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence participates in MILEX 2021

3 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- collated

2 hours ago

Tennis: Eastbourne WTA/ATP results -- 1st update

2 hours ago

Harris Meets With Migrant Children During Border V ..

2 hours ago

Kylian Mbappe's younger brother joins PSG

2 hours ago

Biden to Continue Lead US Contrary to Rumors of Tr ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.