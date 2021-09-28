UrduPoint.com

Iranian Official Says US Has No Right To Comment On Ties Between Tehran, IAEA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2021) Countries that have not condemned a sabotage attack against Iran's nuclear site in Karaj in June are not qualified to comment on Tehran denying access to the facility, Mohammad Eslami, the head of Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), said on Tuesday while commenting on the recent US statement about UN nuclear watchdog access, state-run IRNA news agency reported.

After the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) reported on Monday that its inspectors were denied access to the Karaj facility, Washington called on Tehran to stop denying the global nuclear watchdog access to its facilities, as it violates the September 12 agreement, which gave permission to the IAEA to service all surveillance equipment.

The remark by the AEOI head came as Eslami is paying an official visit to Russia. The trip's agenda includes a meeting with the head of Russia's nuclear watchdog Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, during which the sides will discuss the Iranian nuclear deal, as well as bilateral cooperation, IRNA added.

