Iranian Official Says US Return To JCPOA Does Not Require 5+1 Negotiations

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 11th March 2021 | 01:41 PM

The United States' return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not require any negotiations within the 5+1 format, as it held no consultations with anyone before its withdrawal from the agreement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th March, 2021) The United States' return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) does not require any negotiations within the 5+1 format, as it held no consultations with anyone before its withdrawal from the agreement, Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for Political Affairs Abbas Araghchi told Sputnik.

"In our opinion, the US' return to the nuclear agreement does not require any meeting. Did the Americans hold talks with anyone when they withdrew from the agreement? Did they hold a meeting? ... We believe that there is no need for negotiations or any meeting," Araghchi said, when asked why Tehran refused to negotiate with the US within the 5+1 format.

The Iranian official added that the US withdrew from the agreement, while the rest of its member states "have remained committed to the deal until now.

"

"The solution is simple: the Americans return to the agreement and lift sanctions that they imposed [on Tehran], and after that Iran will once again abide by its obligations after verifying the US' credibility in this regard," Araghchi said.

The official also said that there is a possibility of holding a meeting of the JCPOA member states without the US' participation.

"It is possible to hold a meeting of the deal's members at any time. Over the previous years, the Joint Commission on the nuclear agreement had held a regular session every three months, and we also used to conduct unofficial emergency meetings. There is no issue to hold a meeting with the current members, or consult with them and exchange opinions ... As for the US' presence in these sessions, it will only take place if it lifts the sanctions," Araghchi added.

